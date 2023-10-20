Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023

Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023

Time zone: America/New_York (UTC {{ '2023-10-20 18:00:00' | timezone_offset: 'America/New_York' }})

Cary, NC

The Gamer's Armory

683 Cary Towne Blvd F, Cary, NC 27511, USA


(919) 238-4817

The Gamer's Armory has generously agreed to host our first ever Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly. Come join us for a weekend of wargaming at one of the best FL(W)GS in the country.

The first-ever Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly is being held at The Gamer's Armory in Cary, NC from 20-22 October 2023

We are planning on a full weekend of wargaming hosted by The Gamer's Armory – one of the best Friendly Local (War)Game Stores in the US – with a dedicated gaming & event area for our attendees, as well as giveaways, prizes, designer sessions, playtests, and probably a live broadcast or two.

We've got multiple tables for wargaming events, plus a large table for all-day monster wargaming across extended sessions.

Event registration is open; event submission is complete

Here's a BGG Geeklist of the games on the schedule, but there's plenty of table space for some pickup games, too

As a reminder, Regimental Patron-level Patreon supporters get a free badge for all Armchair Dragoons-hosted events.

Please note that because we are being hosted by a store, there is no attached hotel to the event space. Local hotels can be found through Google Maps here.

Feel free to download / print / share this flyer for the event

